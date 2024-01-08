Henry James International Management Inc. Grows Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.29. The company had a trading volume of 88,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,371. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $160.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credicorp

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

