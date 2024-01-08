Henry James International Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,551 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth about $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,743 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after acquiring an additional 697,908 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 432,001 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE AU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.42. 674,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AngloGold Ashanti

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.