Henry James International Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 28.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vale by 55.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth $277,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale Trading Down 0.3 %

Vale stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.25. 9,322,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,345,375. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

