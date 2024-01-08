Henry James International Management Inc. Has $335,000 Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,641,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,139. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

About Ambev

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

