Henry James International Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Nestlé by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Price Performance

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.80. 529,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,900. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.86. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $106.81 and a 1 year high of $131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

