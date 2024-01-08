Henry James International Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $184,773,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,549,000 after purchasing an additional 831,423 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,626,000 after purchasing an additional 747,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after buying an additional 730,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 34.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,523,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,248,000 after purchasing an additional 646,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE SQM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.08. 751,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,563. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.69. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.6094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.44%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.