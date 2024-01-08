Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 12,002 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,629,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,931. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $9.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.