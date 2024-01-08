Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 442 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,231,000 after purchasing an additional 199,875 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $164,197,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $36.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,575.14. 146,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,539. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $881.99 and a 12 month high of $1,660.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,513.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,346.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

