Henry James International Management Inc. Raises Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Logitech International comprises approximately 1.9% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOGI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Logitech International by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,872. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $95.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Logitech International

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.