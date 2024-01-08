Henry James International Management Inc. Raises Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 277.4% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,500 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,147,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,564,000 after buying an additional 323,622 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of JD.com by 110.2% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,649,000 after buying an additional 1,853,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JD.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,990,000 after buying an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of JD.com by 9.7% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,162,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,790,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,867,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,703,061. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

