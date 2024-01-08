Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 6,594 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the quarter. América Móvil makes up approximately 1.3% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMX. HSBC upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMX

América Móvil Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.