Hess (NYSE:HES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.18.

Hess Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HES opened at $145.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.17 and a 200 day moving average of $147.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.37. Hess has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

