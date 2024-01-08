Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $372.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $325.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $344.39.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $342.94 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $354.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market cap of $341.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

