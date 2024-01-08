Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.3% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HON traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.62. The company had a trading volume of 449,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,602. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on HON

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.