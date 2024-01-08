HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 11.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 10.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 22.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.00.

HSBC Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,054. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a market cap of $159.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 28.70%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

