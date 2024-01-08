IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of IAC by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,329,000 after purchasing an additional 321,815 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of IAC by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.72. 266,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

