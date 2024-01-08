iExec RLC Price Hits $1.39 (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $100.33 million and approximately $19.23 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00003028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.30920869 USD and is down -10.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $19,629,288.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

