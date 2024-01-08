Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives $49.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.40.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBTX. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.
NASDAQ IBTX opened at $50.31 on Monday. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 91.02%.
Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
