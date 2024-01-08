Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives $49.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBTX. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Independent Bank Group

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 73.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $50.31 on Monday. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 91.02%.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Free Report

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.