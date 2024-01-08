Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $125,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

PJUL traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.86. 249,117 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

