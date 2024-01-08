Insider Buying: Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Insider Purchases £661,964.71 in Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) insider Henry Turcan purchased 6,017,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £661,964.71 ($842,945.00).

Science in Sport Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of SIS opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.18) on Monday. Science in Sport plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 16 ($0.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.96.

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

