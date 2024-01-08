Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells 58,654 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, November 8th, Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $1,368,188.10.

On Monday, November 6th, Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $1,868,166.80.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $16.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $590.83. 195,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,984. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.48 and a 1-year high of $647.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $559.86 and its 200-day moving average is $521.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.