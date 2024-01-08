Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Sells 4,406 Shares of Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $247,837.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ANDE stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.64. 28,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,058. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Andersons by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 27,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

