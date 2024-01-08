Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 4,212 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 248.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 231.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth $105,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on WIRE. CJS Securities began coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Encore Wire Stock Performance
WIRE traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.00. 54,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,515. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $136.62 and a 1 year high of $221.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.29.
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Encore Wire Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
