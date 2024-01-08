Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 641 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in RLI during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in RLI by 129.7% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RLI during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE RLI traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.61. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.34.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.71 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.25%.

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.