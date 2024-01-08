Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,864 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 452.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,496,000 after purchasing an additional 526,309 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,081,000 after acquiring an additional 380,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,696,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 10.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,579,000 after purchasing an additional 194,097 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 522.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 158,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $45,153.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $69.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,787. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.46. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

