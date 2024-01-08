Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE DVN traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,745,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,280. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.