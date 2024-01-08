Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGMU stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.10. 251,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,810. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $27.22.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.