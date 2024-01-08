Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 2,918 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 36,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 152,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler THomas Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC now owns 151,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,862. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.