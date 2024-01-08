Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,433 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,415,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 806,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 482,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 425,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TFS Financial by 462.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 319,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 15,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,321.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 15,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,805 shares in the company, valued at $782,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,639. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

TFSL stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $14.16. 110,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,510. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.88%.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 418.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on TFS Financial

About TFS Financial

(Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.