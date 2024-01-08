Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,805,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,368,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 718.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,302,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,938,000 after buying an additional 2,021,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,138,000 after buying an additional 353,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,863,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,011,000 after buying an additional 321,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,733,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,333,000 after purchasing an additional 370,632 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 233,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,839. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

