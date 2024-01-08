Inspire Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CALM. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 237,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,121. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $61.91.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.116 dividend. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.