Inspire Advisors LLC Has $814,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,353 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,334,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

