Inspire Advisors LLC Has $866,000 Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 37,023 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 122,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.83. 102,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $27.42.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

