Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $677,000 in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Barrett Business Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at $307,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 14.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBSI traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $111.76. 14,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.80.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.82%. Analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby acquired 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.05 per share, with a total value of $29,884.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,277 shares in the company, valued at $131,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

