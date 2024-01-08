Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 1,718 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 78.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 466,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 97.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 193.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 106,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 70,058 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,001 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.39. 1,014,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,734. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

