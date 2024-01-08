Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 34,356 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,356 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 550,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.