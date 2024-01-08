Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 56,064 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,064 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises 0.4% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSK stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $20.81. 862,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.33.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.46%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

Separately, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

