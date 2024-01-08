Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Shares Gap Up to $174.26

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $174.26, but opened at $178.95. Installed Building Products shares last traded at $177.68, with a volume of 13,724 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBP. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.13.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.10%.

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 540,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,806,000 after acquiring an additional 217,671 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,964,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $16,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

