Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFC. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC set a C$225.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Desjardins raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$223.18.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$201.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$182.01 and a 1 year high of C$214.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$205.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$199.85.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$6.39 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. Research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 14.1667825 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

