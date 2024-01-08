InterDigital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th.

InterDigital has a payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect InterDigital to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $104.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.70. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $111.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in InterDigital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

