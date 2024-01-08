Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.62

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 118963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

