Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $401.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,212,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,712,387. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $268.97 and a 12-month high of $412.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.89.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

