Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Purchased by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,136 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $16,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYT. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $26,101,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 907.5% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 72,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 64,931 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 885.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.13. 522,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.