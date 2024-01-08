Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for 1.1% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after buying an additional 1,032,843 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,309,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,675,000 after buying an additional 137,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,778,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,492,000 after buying an additional 148,825 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after buying an additional 346,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,204,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,943,000 after buying an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPGP traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $96.34. The company had a trading volume of 166,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,521. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average of $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $99.38.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

