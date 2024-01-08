Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stock Position Lifted by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.41. 119,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.