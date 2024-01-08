Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.06. 265,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,115. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

