IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 814.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA
In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV
IQVIA Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.58. 265,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.28. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.
IQVIA Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IQVIA
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.