IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 814.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.58. 265,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.28. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

