iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $37.52 on Thursday. iRobot has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.04.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.75 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 34.56% and a negative return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.
