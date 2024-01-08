iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $37.52 on Thursday. iRobot has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.04.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.75 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 34.56% and a negative return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $8,979,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 313,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after buying an additional 73,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,702,000 after acquiring an additional 680,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

