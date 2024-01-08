iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 738.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 880,798 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $88,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $97.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,121,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,833,109. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.97. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

