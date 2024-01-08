iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 177.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.87. 17,748,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,939,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $33.38.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

